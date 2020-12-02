A Greenwood man is facing charges after state investigators say he forged emails from local attorneys and doctors, defrauded investors and used someone else’s debit card to pay his own bills.
William Bernard Wolfe, 63, was arrested Tuesday by State Law Enforcement Division agents and charged with financial transaction card fraud; abuse of a vulnerable adult; forgery, less than $1,000; obtaining signature/property by false pretense, more than $1,000; and breach of trust, valued $10,000 or more.
Warrants say Wolfe defrauded someone from November 2019 through February by orchestrating contracts for property investments that the person paid deposits for.
“Wolfe falsely presented and forged emails in the name of a local attorney receiving funds from the victim valuing more than $2k, but less than $10k,” the warrant said.
Other warrants say he used someone’s debit card, which he was entrusted with to pay the person’s bills, but instead withdrew money for his own bills.
One warrant said he exploited a vulnerable adult by failing to ensure she received adequate medical attention, creating fake emails from doctors and using money from her account. The warrant said his wife, Nancy Wolfe, had assumed power of attorney over this person in 2018.
Nancy Wolfe was arrested Nov. 19, and was also charged by SLED with exploitation of a vulnerable adult, obtaining signature or property under false pretenses and forgery.