A former Newberry County deputy is facing charges after state agents say he collected more than $3,000 in unemployment benefits while serving full time with the sheriff’s office.
Detrick Vandice Bishop, 49, was charged with nine counts of false statements or representations, or failures to disclose material facts, to obtain or increase benefits. According to warrants, Bishop made false statements and failed to disclose facts on unemployment documents, saying he didn’t work during the weeks between Aug. 16, 2020 and Oct. 10, 2020. During this time, he served as a full-time employee at the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and a part-time employee at the Newberry County School District, warrants said.
In total, the warrants tally more than $3,500 in benefits Bishop received during this span.
The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office asked the State Law Enforcement Division to investigate this case, which will be prosecuted by the 8th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.