A Ware Shoals woman was charged with driving under the influence after she drove a car into Lake Greenwood off a boat ramp early Friday morning.
At about 12:30 a.m., 36-year-old Dana Chere Price got in a 2013 Hyundai Sonata and drove it east along the boat ramp at Harris Landing, off of Old Laurens Road, according to state Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt. The car went into the water, and people at the ramp helped her out of the vehicle before officers arrived.
Price was charged with driving under the influence and open container in vehicle. Bolt said she was not injured.