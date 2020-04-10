A Ware Shoals man was arrested Friday after Abbeville County deputies spend the day following up on a fatal shooting Thursday in Donalds, according to officials.
Cameron Hendricks, 25, died Thursday at the scene of the Singleton Road shooting, according to a release from the Abbeville County Coroner's Office. He had a single gunshot wound.
Hunter Randall Fain, 21, of 29 N. Greenwood Ave., Ware Shoals was arrested Friday and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, said Capt. Matthew Graham with the Abbeville County Sheriff's Office. Fain is in custody at the Abbeville County Detention Center.
Graham said he wasn't able to provide more information regarding the circumstances of the shooting or how Fain was arrested. Graham said the investigation was ongoing, and there were still things officers had to do to close the case.
The Abbeville County Sheriff's Office and the State Law Enforcement Division are investigating this case alongside coroner's office staff.