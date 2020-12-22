A Ware Shoals man is facing charges after police found him with more than six grams of methamphetamine.
Daniel Emmett Ivey, 22, of 8710 Indian Mound Road, Ware Shoals was arrested Monday and charged with distribution of methamphetamine and distribution of a controlled substance within the proximity of a school.
On Feb. 5, Ware Shoals police utilized a confidential informant to purchase methamphetamine from Ivey and another individual. The drugs weighed 6.1 grams and field-tested positive for meth, according to a police report.
The drugs were sent to the State Law Enforcement Division for forensic testing.