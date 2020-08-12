A Ware Shoals man is facing a charge of sexual exploitation of a minor after state investigators looked into claims he distributed child sexual abuse material, according to a news release from the state Attorney General's office.
Matthew Carl Williamson, 33, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a charge punishable by up to 10 years in prison if he is found guilty.
Investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led them to Williamson, the release said. Investigators noted he distributed child sexual abuse material — a term globally replacing the phrase "child pornography," as it is a more accurate reflection of the material, the release said.
State investigators worked with the 8th Circuit Solicitor's Office, Homeland Security Investigations and the Laurens County Sheriff's Office in this investigation. The state Attorney General's Office will prosecute the case.
A booking photo of Williamson was not immediately available.