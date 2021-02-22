Two Greenwood women are facing fraud charges after a woman told police there were unauthorized expenses on her debit card.
Brazil Na’Ajah Oliver, 18, and Crystal Rena Oliver, 39, both of 103 McKellar Court, Greenwood were arrested Sunday and charged with financial transaction card fraud.
On Oct. 14, a Greenwood police officer spoke with a woman who said in September she was at a friend’s house and after leaving her pocketbook in a room and returning, she saw a woman standing by her pocketbook looking as if she had just picked it up, a report said.
Although nothing appeared to be missing from the woman’s purse, over the following few days there were more than $800 of unauthorized transactions on her debit card, she told police.