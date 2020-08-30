It’s been nearly two years since Jamal Demarcus Latimer’s plane touched down for what seemed to be a fateful trip to find a new supplier of heroin and fentanyl for a Greenwood-linked drug ring.
But who he thought were Mexican cartel representatives willing to sell him $760,000 in product turned out to be undercover agents with the Drug Enforcement Agency and the recorded October 2018 meeting in El Paso, Texas, was part of the evidence that led to Latimer’s guilty plea the following October.
One of two men still awaiting sentencing in the case, his attorney is already preparing for a possible appeal.
Stephanie A. Rainey of Spartanburg subpoenaed Assistant U.S. Attorney Leesa Washington in an attempt to get her to appear at an Aug. 18 sentencing hearing for Latimer that was subsequently canceled.
“Ms. Washington’s oral testimony will comprise of any conversations Ms. Washington had with DEA Agent Randy Smith on topics that are not case specific,” Rainey wrote. “Mr. Latimer is requesting testimony that may support allegations of statements by government agents during the course of this action.
“The allegations were initially raised in a Sentencing Memorandum submitted to Judge (Donald) Coggins on July 21, 2020. The Government submitted a response to the Sentencing Memorandum but was silent on the Government’s position regarding those allegations. Ms. Washington’s testimony is essential to preserve any issues for potential appeal.”
The sentencing memorandum was filed under seal and no public document available on PACER, an online portal for federal court documents, details the allegations it raises.
In anticipation of a new subpoena when the sentencing hearing is rescheduled, prosecutors filed a motion to quash the subpoena, pointing to broad and contradictory language in the letters about the request to testify and arguing that it is improper to turn a prosecutor into a fact witness and would seek to discover privileged and confidential information.
While the motion does not detail the allegations in the sentencing memorandum, it defends prosecutors’ earlier response to those claims, saying “the documents filed by the government speak for themselves.”
The filing notes that Washington was moved off the case after the lead defendant, Detric Lee “Fat” McGowan, tried to hire someone to kill Washington, Latimer and another codefendant, Donald Nathaniel Thomas Jr.
Court documents detail federal investigators tapping phones, planting a surveillance camera and undercover agents posing as representatives of a Mexican drug cartel while gathering the evidence used to indict 13 people in connection with a top-level drug selling operation based in Greenwood
Prosecutors say agents seized more than 20 kilograms of heroin during the investigation, which included raiding two suspected stash houses in Laurens County, and court documents indicate authorities were seeking more than $3 million through forfeiture.
Filings note that Latimer was a supervisor in the operation and reported to Thomas, one of the leaders. Court documents allege his work included cutting heroin and making drug and cash transactions at Thomas’ direction, including his work to secure a new source for cocaine, heroin and fentanyl.
COVID-19 diagnosis
delays sentencingCelest Henry Blocker was set for his sentencing hearing.
The 14-year military veteran pleaded guilty on Aug. 28, 2019, to one count of conspiracy to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. His motion for a three- to four-year sentence had been filed — a pre-sentencing report recommended 10 years — and he submitted a half-dozen letters from supporters to the court.
Blocker even wrote personal apologies to the judge expressing his regret for breaking the law and acknowledging the hurt he’s caused, while also opening up about having post-traumatic stress disorder.
Then COVID-19 struck.
In mid-August, the 69-year-old North Carolinian was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center for shortness of breath where he tested positive for the respiratory virus, according to online court records.
The court canceled his Aug. 20 sentencing hearing and considered whether to release Blocker on bond in light of his illness, but because he responded well to treatment and no longer requires supplemental oxygen to breathe without distress, he is back at Spartanburg County Detention Center. The jail has him under 20-day isolation and he was experiencing mild to moderate symptoms.
His sentencing has not been rescheduled.