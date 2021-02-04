Two more people have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Laurens.
Mikel Kishon Burnside, 20, of 202 Todd Ave. Extension, Laurens and 20-year-old Shykorie Narcarya Grant, of 21169 E. Highway 76, Laurens were arrested Wednesday. Both are charged with second-degree assault and battery by mob, kidnapping and criminal conspiracy. Burnside is also charged with driving without a license, and Grant is charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Laurens police were called out Jan. 22 to investigate gunshots near 218 Spring St., police said in a news release. There, officers found Jairus Byrd, who had been shot and was taken to Prisma Laurens County Hospital, where he died from his injuries.
On Jan. 29. they arrested Antone Blakely, 27, of 503 Jersey St., Laurens in connection with the shooting. Blakely is charged with murder, attempted murder, aggravated breach of peace, second-degree assault and battery by mob, kidnapping, two counts each of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and criminal conspiracy and three counts of discharging a firearm into a vehicle.