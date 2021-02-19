Two people have been arrested and one is wanted in connection to a shooting that injured a person's leg on Valentine's Day in Ware Shoals, according to Laurens County deputies.
At about 9:20 p.m. on Feb. 14, Laurens County deputies were called out to Gethsemane Circle in Ware Shoals, where a person had been assaulted by two others and was shot in the leg, a news release from the sheriff's office said. Deputies investigate the case and identified two suspects, along with one person wanted in connection with failing to report the crime.
Stephen Wayne Kneece, 31, of 188 Hollywood Drive, Piedmont was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempted murder in this case, while Devin Hawkins was arrested by Greenville County deputies Friday on unrelated charges, and will be charged with attempted murder in this case once he's released into Laurens deputies' custody. A booking photo of Hawkins was unavailable.
Jordan Celeste Duvall, of Pelzer, is wanted on a charge of neglect in reporting a crime. Anyone who sees her or knows her whereabouts is urged to call 864-984-4967 or CrimeStoppers at 864-68-CRIME