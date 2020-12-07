Two McCormick inmates were charged with murder in connection with the Nov. 3 slaying of another inmate, according to state officials.
Jonathan Sentel Dominick, 35, and Darius Rasean Ransom, 31, were charged with murder, and Dominick is also charged with possessing a weapon during a violent crime and carrying a concealed weapon by a prisoner.
Deshawn Livaughn Simmons was found stabbed in the back in his cell Nov. 3 at McCormick Correctional Institution. He was airlifted to an area hospital, where he died. He had been serving a 65-year sentence after being convicted on charges of attempted murder, armed robbery, assault and a firearms violation.
Arrest warrants said Ransom assaulted Simmons by punching him, while Dominick stabbed him in the back with a "homemade edged weapon." The case will be prosecuted by the 11th Circuit Solicitor's Office.
Dominick is serving a 25-year sentence on charges of voluntary manslaughter, third-degree burglary and grand larceny, according to state Department of Corrections records. Ransom is serving a 30-year sentence for first-degree burglary and assault.