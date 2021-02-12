Two Lakelands tax preparers were among a group of people arrested Friday in connection with filing false or fraudulent tax returns, according to the state Department of Revenue.
Clarella Cade, 43, of Abbeville County, and Tara D. Talbert, 43, of Greenwood County, are among the six tax preparers charged. Collectively, the six people filed dozes of returns over the years using false or fraudulent information, mostly without the consent or knowledge of their clients.
Cade was charged with 16 counts of making or assisting in false or fraudulent tax returns between 2014-17. She added fraudulent business expenses totaling more than $422,000, according to warrants.
Talbert faces five counts of making or assisting in false or fraudulent tax returns between 2015-17. Some of her returns reflected false deductions of more than $156,000, warrants said.
If convicted, each person charged could face a maximum sentence of five years and a $500 fine for each count, plus the cost of prosecution.