Two Greenwood men are facing charges after police investigated a reported armed robbery near Lander University.
Three men came to the police department early Tuesday morning and spoke with an officer about being robbed a few minutes earlier, according to a report. They said during a fire alarm at Lander, they walked to a nearby gas station to get snacks and were robbed by two men, one brandishing a gun, in the area of Grace Street and West Durst Avenue.
They gave officers a description of the men and the car they were in, and officers searched the area, learning a clerk at the gas station had spotted the car, the report said. Officers weren’t able to view security video that morning but noted an officer could come by later to see it.
Javarre Kemar Reed, 17, of 1613 Westbrook Drive, Greenwood and Zechariah Deontae Williamson, 17, of 129 Elm Court, Greenwood were arrested in connection with this case. Both were charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.