A pair of Greenwood men are facing charges after police investigated an assault and robbery at a Hackett Avenue residence, police report.
On Nov. 20, 2020, Greenwood police spoke with a man at Self Regional Medical Center's emergency room who said he walked into a house to speak with someone there about work. The man told police once inside, he was attacked by two men and was hit in the back of the head with what he thought was a beer bottle. He told officers he was beaten before the men took his wallet and some cash he had just earned.
A woman drove the man from the scene of the attack to the hospital after he was robbed.
Larry Hawes Jr., 38, of 227 Wheatfield Drive, Greenwood and Fernandez Hawes, 34, of 248 Penn Ave., Greenwood were arrested Friday and charged with armed robbery and first-degree assault and battery in connection with this case.