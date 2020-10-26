Two Belton residents have been indicted on federal meth counts.
Davey Austin Alexander, 27, and Carla Marina Wilson, 50, were indicted on drug trafficking conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine counts. Alexander is also charged with distribution of methamphetamine, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime.
The five-count indictment was handed up on Oct. 13 and unsealed at arraignment on Friday, when both entered pleas of not guilty. Wilson was released on a $25,000 unsecured bond while Alexander remains in custody.
The charges stem from a May 9, 2019 raid at a Roger Bolt Road residence in Belton. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office reported seizing 385 grams of meth, three guns and nearly $26,000 during the search. Authorities arrested Alexander, Wilson and a third Belton resident on a meth trafficking count. At the time, deputies said it was Alexander’s third time being charged with trafficking meth that year.
Prosecutors are seeking a .38-caliber Smith & Wesson revolver through forfeiture.