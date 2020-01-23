Two men are facing animal cruelty charges after Laurens County deputies say they found dozens of dogs at a Fountain Inn residence, many of them chained up and malnourished.
On Tuesday, deputies went to 298 Bryson Road in Fountain Inn at the request of county animal control. There, they reported finding 32 dogs, most of them chained up and appearing malnourished and in poor health.
Jerry Westmoreland and Chicuan Amaker, both of 298 Bryson Road, Fountain Inn were arrested and charged with ill-treatment of animals.
"I spoke about the mistreatment of animals just last week and it is unfortunate that we are dealing with yet another case this week," Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds said in a released statement. "For someone to treat an animal this way is absolutely despicable and the motivation is truly greed."
These charges come about a week after two others were arrested by Laurens County deputies after an investigation into a possible puppy mill at a Ware Shoals-area residence found more than 270 animals were being kept in conditions officials described as "horrific." The rescue operation enlisted the help of multiple animal rescue agencies and groups from several counties.