WARE SHOALS — Authorities are seizing more than 150 dogs, some that have spent their entire lives in cages, from a property that reeks of urine and feces.
Someone who purchased an animal from an Indian Mound Road property called animal control to report being concerned about the well-being and health of animals they saw there, said Courtney Snow, public information officer for Laurens County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Don Reynolds said the property owners did not cooperate when animal control arrived Tuesday to investigate. Deputies were asked to assist and the property owners remained uncooperative, but officers were able to develop probable cause that the pair was running a puppy mill.
Deputies arrested 70-year-old Barbara Anne Timms and 46-year-old Barry Leon Davis, both of 10822 Indian Mound Road in Ware Shoals. Each is currently facing two counts of ill-treatment of animals.
A number of agencies — Anderson PAWS, Humane Society of SC, Izzies Pond and Charleston Animal Society — came to the property on Wednesday to begin removing the animals.
Dr. Kim Sanders with Anderson PAWS said there were more than 150 dogs on the premises, including a number that were pregnant. Sanders said many had spent their entire lives inside small, stacked cages. There were also ducks, chickens and rabbits at the property.
Sanders reported an overwhelming stench of feces and urine at the property.
There also appeared to be dog remains on part of the property, Reynolds said, but it was not immediately clear how the animals died or how many sets of remains their might have been.
