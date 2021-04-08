A Troy man is facing a domestic violence charge after a woman said he put a pistol to the back of her head, according to a report.
Stephen Darryl Root, 39, of 313 Mount Creek Road, Troy was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree domestic violence.
Greenwood County deputies were called to investigate a fight between a man and woman Wednesday afternoon, the report said. A woman there told officers she and a man had argued, and he pushed her into a corner and grabbed her by the throat.
The man let her go, she told deputies, and he went to sleep. When he woke from his nap, he was still angry, grabbed a pistol and put it to the back of her head, the report said. After he put the gun down, the woman said she hid the gun from him and tried to contact 911.
Officers spoke with the man, who said they had argued and he did put his hands on her, the report said. Officers found a 9mm handgun in a kitchen cabinet, along with a 9mm round on the kitchen floor.