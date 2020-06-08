A Greenwood man was arrested and is facing charges in connection with a hit-and-run wreck that injured two people Saturday in Abbeville County.
Matthew Byrd, 28, of Greenwood was arrested shortly after noon Monday in Greenwood and was taken to the Abbeville County jail to await a bond hearing, state Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said. Byrd is charged with failure to yield right of way, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, leaving the scene of an accident with injury and leaving the scene of an accident with great bodily injury.
Bolt said troopers weren't releasing information on how Byrd was found or identified, citing an ongoing investigation into the collision.
The wreck happened at about 9:10 p.m. Saturday along state Highway 201 near Milford Dairy Road. A pickup truck heading south on S.C. 201 turned left in front of a northbound 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle, and a driver and passenger on the motorcycle were taken to the hospital for treatment after striking the truck.
Troopers had put out a request for the public to help discover the whereabouts of the truck and the identity of the driver, and Bolt said officers were able to make their arrest by noon Monday.