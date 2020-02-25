Authorities say they have found the driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run last week in Edgefield County.
Troopers arrested 64-year-old Richard Lamar Joyner Sr., of North Augusta, on Monday in connection with the wreck. He is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. A conviction on the felony count carries a sentence of up to 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.
Bail was set at $25,000 cash or surety, which he posted through a bondsman.
The wreck happened at 7 p.m. Feb. 19 along Sweetwater Road near Indian Ridge Trail, about three miles north of North Augusta.
A northbound vehicle struck a pedestrian who died at the scene. The pedestrian was identified as Stanley Arthur Quimby, 59, of Graniteville.
Shortly before the arrest, the state Highway Patrol released an updated description of the vehicle involved in the wreck. An updated flyer described it as a white or silver Dodge Ram 2500 or 3500 pickup truck, with a model year from 1994 to 2002 and a tool bed.
“The vehicle could have damage to the right front and passenger side. The passenger side chrome mirror will be missing,” the agency said in the flyer.
In a tweet announcing the arrest, the Highway Patrol thanked those who submitted tips to investigators.