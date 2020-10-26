A driver was already speeding when he sparked a chase with state Highway Patrol troopers, Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said Monday.
The chase started at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday when a trooper on U.S. Highway 25 near Nation Road spotted a vehicle driving 97 mph in a 45-mph zone, Bolt said. The driver did not stop when a trooper pulled behind him and tried to make a traffic stop and continued through Greenwood County into Abbeville County.
Greenwood County deputies assisted with the chase, Bolt said. It eventually ended when the driver lost control and wrecked at 5:42 p.m. on Old Greenwood Highway, in Abbeville County. The driver was taken by EMS staff to Self Regional Medical Center for treatment and has since been transferred to Greenville Memorial Hospital.
The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the wreck, Bolt said. Information from the sheriff’s office on the make and model of the vehicle, or the identity of its driver, was not immediately available. The Highway Patrol is also still investigating the chase.