Two residents of Ninety Six are facing charges after a Friday traffic stop and subsequent search in Laurens County led officers to methamphetamine.
After a vehicle left a house just after 9 p.m. Friday that the Laurens County Sheriff's Office associates with drug activity, a deputy stopped the vehicle near the intersection of S.C. Highway 252 and Boyds Mill Pond Road because it had an improper and expired tag, the agency said in a news release.
A passenger admitted to having drug paraphernalia and K-9 officer Joeri alerted while checking the vehicle for drugs, the release said. Authorities reported seizing about 58 grams of meth.
Christie Ann Simpson was charged with conspiracy, trafficking in meth and distribution of meth, third or subsequent. William Woodard Hensley was charged with uninsured motor vehicle and conspiracy.