A pedestrian died Friday morning after being struck by a tractor-trailer along Interstate 26 in Newberry County, according to officials.
The wreck happened at about 7:40 a.m. Friday, on I-26 eastbound, near the 72 mile-marker, said Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the state Highway Patrol. The driver of a 2013 Peterbilt was headed east in the right lane of I-26 when he entered the emergency lane, Bolt said.
In the emergency lane, a pedestrian was standing with a legally parked 2016 Dodge Ram 3500 that had been towing a fifth-wheel trailer. The Peterbilt struck the pedestrian, then the Dodge, and left the scene, Bolt said.
The pedestrian, 17-year-old Emmanuil G. Khmelnitskiy of Inman, died at the scene, said Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece.
The Peterbilt's driver, 38-year-old Kendrick Sentrell Coakley, was later found and arrested. Coakley was charged with leaving the scene of a collision involving death, driving too fast for conditions and driving under suspension.
The Highway Patrol is investigating the collision with the help of the Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.