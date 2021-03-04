Three people are recovering after being injured in a shooting late Wednesday night, according to police.
Greenwood Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said at about 11 p.m. Wednesday, a group of people drove up and parked their car outside an Ames Street residence. Two people got out of the car, walked up to an outbuilding behind the residence and fired into it, injuring three people.
One person was seriously injured, while the two others had milder wounds, but Chaudoin said all three are recovering and seem to be doing OK.
Shortly after the shooting, Chaudoin said state Highway Patrol troopers stopped a vehicle with the shooting suspects in it, and everyone but the driver of the vehicle escaped on foot. The driver, who is 16 years old and as a minor his identity is protected, was arrested Wednesday night.
“We believe there were two shooters, a different 16-year-old and a 15-year-old,” Chaudoin said. “Both the 16- and 15-year-old are in custody. We’re still looking for a 17-year-old.”
Greenwood police arrested the two teens officers suspect in connection with the shooting, and they’re both charged with three counts each of attempted murder and one count each of possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime, Chaudoin said.
Another person was also arrested in connection with this group, and he was charged with simple possession of marijuana. Police are continuing to investigate this case, including how the suspects got the guns used in the shooting, Chaudoin said.