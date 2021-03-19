Three men were sentenced after entering guilty pleas in connection to a string of robberies in 2019, according to the 8th Circuit Solicitor's Office.
Raheem Markevious Lukie, 28, Kevis Trai Hawkins, 26, and Ry’shed Dramon Lukie, 27, pleaded guilty on Thursday. Their charges include kidnapping, attempted murder, armed robbery, assault and battery, and weapon counts.
Circuit Judge Cordell Maddox sentenced each man to 15 years in prison without the possibility of parole, followed by a 15-sentence that was suspended and five years of probation on release.
The charges stem from robberies in December 2019 at Quick Credit and Nails by Linda on Montague Avenue. Police said at the time three armed robbers entered the Quick Credit and pointed a gun in the face of an employee, and asked for the location of the safe.
According to authorities, the robbers took the employee's purse and cellphone, then headed next door to Nails by Linda and robbed the customers and employees at gunpoint. Prosecutors said a 10-year-old's money was stolen in one of the robberies.
The men are linked to at least five robberies in Greenwood and Abbeville counties.
"We hope this sends a clear message that we will not tolerate this type of violent behavior in our communities any longer," Solicitor David Stumbo said in the release.
Deputy Solicitor Yates Brown prosecuted the case for the state with the assistance of 8th Circuit Investigator Chris Wilkie and 8th Circuit Victim Advocate Sarah Parris. Raheen Lukie was represented by Aaron Taylor of the Greenwood County Bar. Hawkins was represented by Michael Gambrell of the Greenwood County Bar. Ry’shed Lukie was represented by Tristan Shaffer of the 8th Circuit Public Defender’s Office.