Three men are facing charges after someone reported they pulled out guns during an argument and pointed them at people, according to a report.
At about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, Greenwood County deputies were called to the 700 block of Northside Drive to investigate an argument. Once there, two people yelled to officers that someone had just pulled guns out, and deputies stopped two vehicles in the area and detained the people inside.
Deputies spoke with the people who said guns had been pointed at them. They said they were being tailgated while driving on Montague Avenue, and once they pulled into a gas station the tailgater started an argument. Eventually two men pulled out guns — one a handgun and the other gun much larger, the said.
The complainants left the scene after guns were shown, but had to return to pick up a dropped phone, the report said. While there again, another argument ensued and another person pulled out and pointed a gun.
While searching the vehicles, deputies found a handgun with an extended magazine in one, and a 12-gauge shotgun in the other, the report said.
The following men were arrested early Thursday morning and were charged with pointing and presenting a firearm:
- Trevor Austin Joyner, 22, of 616 Ryn St., Cope.
- Damian Jordan Louis, 21, of 157 Kathwood Drive.
- Johnathan Tyler Saitz, 22, of 812 MicGaelmas Ave.