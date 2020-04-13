Three men are facing charges in connection with a robbery case where shots were fired into a Jebosha Street residence, according to a report.
Greenwood County deputies were called out early Friday morning to Jebosha Street, where a caller reported a shooter firing at a residence and leaving in a car.
While on his way, one deputy saw a car speeding on Jebosha Street towards Parkland Place Road and ignoring a stop sign. The deputy noted trying to stop the car, but the driver seemed to ignore the blue lights and siren, eventually turning into Parkland Place Mobile Home Park and striking part of a cut tree.
Two men left the passenger side of the vehicle and ran into the mobile home park, while the officer detained the driver, the report said. Eventually, officers also detained the two men who fled and found a 9mm bullet in one man’s pocket that matched the bullets found in a handgun found in the path they had run along.
One of the three men, officers wrote, identified who the shooter was.
Arrested were:
- Mykel Da’Quan Coleman, 21, of 1303 Old Hodges Road, Abbeville, charged with breaking into motor vehicle, strong-arm robbery, possession of a stolen pistol and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.
- Keviante Larodgiss Foster, 18, of 106 Singletree Road, Greenwood, charged with armed robbery, failure to stop for blue light, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, breaking into a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen pistol.
- Reginald Kieran I Lark, 19, of 418 Windmill Circle, Greenwood, charged with possession of a stolen pistol, strong-arm robbery, breaking into motor vehicle and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.