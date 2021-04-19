Three people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop stemming from road rage led officers to a bag with drugs in it, according to a report.
A Greenwood County deputy was called to meet a state Highway Patrol trooper Friday morning at a gas station along Montague Avenue Extension. Officers had two vehicles stopped there, and the report said one driver mentioned trying to pass the other driver, but the other vehicle swerving and preventing him from passing.
When the man was finally able to pass the other vehicle, he said the other driver threw something hard at his vehicle, striking and scratching the back passenger door, the report said. The other driver said she was being followed closely, and that the man passed her, then slowed down, and eventually got behind her and passed her once more. She denied throwing anything at the man's vehicle, the report said.
While the deputy was writing a traffic ticket, he noticed Highway Patrol troopers getting everyone out of the woman's car and putting them in handcuffs, the report said. Officers had asked for permission to search the car and found marijuana in the floorboard and a bag in the glove box containing a baggie of about 24 grams of what appeared to be methamphetamine, a single pill believed to be ecstasy and a small amount of what looked like marijuana.
All three people in the vehicle denied owning the drugs, so officers said they'd all be charged in connection with it, the report said.
Arrested were:
- David Charles Chernow, 33, of 206 Taylor St., Belton; charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, 28 grams or more, but less than 100 grams; simple possession of marijuana; and possession of ecstasy.
- Stephanie Ann Kimball, 30, of 106 Middleton Place, Powdersville; charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, 28 grams or more, but less than 100 grams; simple possession of marijuana; and possession of ecstasy.
- Kayla Louise Lopez, 28, of 253 Belton Farm Road, Belton; charged with trafficking illegal drugs, simple possession of marijuana and possession of ecstasy.