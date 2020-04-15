Four people are facing charges after a man reported his car was damaged in a shooting Monday at Swan Meadows Apartments, according to a report.
A Greenwood County deputy was called out at about 9:45 p.m. to 1091 Parkland Place Road, where a man said his car had been shot, the report said. He was backed into a parking space waiting to pick up a friend when he saw three cars pull into the apartment complex, then a group of people got out and began yelling at a group of women near one of the buildings.
As a deputy's car passed, the man told officers that the group got back into their cars and pulled out headed toward Parkland Place Road, but as they approached the stop sign the man heard a gunshot. When he went to pull out, he found his car was dead and had a bullet hole in the rear quarter panel, beside the tail light, the report said.
A deputy was immediately able to pull the car at the stop sign over and detain the people in it. A witness in the report described seeing a gun pointed out of a window of the car at the stop sign, but she couldn't remember which window it had come from.
Martavious Lamonte Brown, 18, of 111 Young St., Greenwood; Floydaja Korresha Harrison, 18, of 6402 Callison Road, Bradley; and Kariaya Nataria Thomas, 18, of 741 Cassie Marie Court, Duncan were arrested Monday and each charged with aggravated breach of peace and malicious injury to personal property, according to a news release from the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office. A 17-year-old juvenile from Augusta, Georgia was also arrested and charged, and because of their age, their identity was not released.