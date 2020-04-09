Saluda County deputies have charged three people with involuntary manslaughter after officers found a man's body early Sunday morning.
On Sunday morning, Saluda County deputies and EMS staff went to the area of Oakdale Drive, where they found the body of 28-year-old Joseph Glenn Grubbs Jr., of Greenville, on the road's shoulder, a news release said. Sheriff John Perry called for help from the State Law Enforcement Division Crime Scene Unit.
Investigators were able to identify Grubbs quickly from fingerprints, and on Monday arrested his girlfriend, Constance Leigh Jackson, of Trenton. On Wednesday, officers arrested James Alex Welch, of Edgefield, and Thursday morning officers took Kaide Howell, of Windsor, into custody, the release said.
Saluda County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Toby Horne said there were mitigating circumstances when it came to charging the three people arrested. He said officers are still awaiting a toxicology report on Grubbs for additional information in the case.
All three are in custody at the Saluda County Detention Center. Perry gave thanks in the release to the staff of the Saluda County Coroner's Office, the state Department of Public Safety's Immigration Enforcement Unit and SLED for their assistance.