A third teen was arrested after Greenwood police investigated a shooting at an outbuilding that left three people hospitalized with gunshot wounds.
Dantavious Juan Curry, 17, was arrested Monday and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during commission of a crime.
Greenwood police went to Self Regional Medical Center's emergency room on March 3 after three people arrived with gunshot wounds, a report said. One of the injured people told officers they were hanging out in a shed behind a relative's house when they heard the shots coming from outside.
Three people were shot, one in the shoulder, another in their collarbone and the third in the foot, the report said. Two of the injured people said they didn't know who would shoot at them.
Officers went to the scene of the shooting and found a shed with bullet holes, taping it off so they could investigate further.
Following the shooting, Greenwood Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said officers identified suspects and the state Highway Patrol stopped a vehicle with them in it, although everyone but the driver escaped on foot. Two people were in custody by the following day, but because they were 16 and 15 years old, their identities were protected from public release.