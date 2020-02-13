A third man has been arrested in connection with shootings that damaged multiple houses and vehicles Tuesday morning around McLees Avenue, according to a report.
Jamori Daquan Makins, 17, of 221 Plowden Ave., Greenwood was arrested Wednesday and charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and three attempted murder charges.
At about 1 a.m. Tuesday, Greenwood police went to investigate shots fired along McLees Avenue, and found bullets had hit multiple areas of a woman's home, a report said. After finding spent 9 mm bullet casings in the road, officers left to investigate the sound of gunshots a few blocks south.
Witnesses gave officers a description of a vehicle, a silver Dodge Charger, that two men had been firing guns out of, a report said. Officers found a Dodge Charger nearby, and after chasing two people who fled the car on foot, managed to detain two suspects.
While interviewing one of the suspects, he gave officers the names of other people involved in the shooting, and officers were able to identify a third suspect who they then worked to find, a report said.
Jaylin Khalil Carter and Daitin Tyreik Sowell, both 20, were previously arrested and charged in connection with this case.