A 12th person entered a guilty plea in connection to what authorities described as a top-level drug ring with Greenwood ties that bought fentanyl and other drugs from Mexico and operated stash houses in Laurens County.
Trevor Maurice Hull pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of unlawful use of a communication facility under a plea agreement that would have federal prosecutors drop three other counts. The charge stems from using a phone to facilitate distributing drugs.
The Greenwood man acknowledged in a plea agreement that he faced a prison term of up to four years and could be fined up to $250,000. Hull, who is in his 50s, was involved with Second Chance Ministries, a recovery center in Greenwood, but Federal Magistrate Kevin McDonald barred him from going near the property as a condition of bond following his arrest last year.
Of the 13 people indicted in the case, 12 have pleaded guilty. Some of the defendants are scheduled to be sentenced in March. The 13th person, 35-year-old Shequita Holloway, has signed a Pretrial Diversion Agreement and has had her prosecution deferred. If she successfully completes the program, her charges will be dropped.
In a joint investigation, Greenwood police and State Law Enforcement Division officers bought more than 300 fentanyl pills across five controlled purchases.
Investigating the source for those pills led to what U.S. Drug Enforcement agents thought was a “drug trafficking organization.”
“Based on law enforcement sources of information, confidential source information, undercover law enforcement operations and an ongoing financial investigation, local law enforcement identified” four Greenwood-connected people “as distributors of significant quantities of cocaine and heroin and fentanyl,” prosecutors wrote in a motion for pretrial detention order.
Greenwood police said once they understood the scope of the operation, they referred the case to the DEA.
Court documents detail investigators tapping phones, planting a surveillance camera and undercover agents posing as representatives of a Mexican drug cartel while gathering the evidence used to indict 11 people in February, with two additional people being charged through a 46-count superseding indictment handed up in June.
Prosecutors say agents seized more than 20 kilograms of heroin during the investigation, which included raiding two suspected stash houses in Laurens County, and court documents indicate authorities are seeking more than $3 million through forfeiture.