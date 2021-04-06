An Abbeville teen was shot in the neck and hip, according to his mother, and police are investigating to try and find the person responsible.
On March 31, Abbeville police were called out to the Abbeville Area Medical Center, where a 19-year-old man was being treated for injuries after being assaulted, according to a report. He had been shot, but police said the case was turned over to investigators, who have had trouble getting information leading to the shooter.
The injured teen was Zactravious Holmes, and his mother said she found out about her son being shot after he called his girlfriend seeking help.
"He was shot in his hip and neck," she said. "He was picked up by someone, and they took him there and left him by the side of the road."
The report said the shooting took place along Cambridge Street in Abbeville. Holmes said she wasn't with her son during any of this, but he was picked up and driven to the Cambridge Street area, and at some point, he was shot and left on the side of the road. She said her son had to get help from whoever he could, and that someone who saw him drove him to the hospital.
Abbeville police are investigating. Officers ask anyone with information to call the police department at 864-366-5832.