A teen is facing three attempted murder counts after a shooting Saturday left multiple people injured in Greenwood's Country Homes subdivision.
Kentorious Daqwaun Wilson, 17, was arrested Saturday and charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count each of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a firearm.
Greenwood County Sheriff's Office deputies got a call Saturday morning about shots fired on Windmill Circle, the report said. Officers arriving at the scene found a car that had crashed into a van, but no one around it.
While speaking with witnesses, deputies learned a man and woman had been shot at, the report said. Officers also learned that someone had been shot at another address on Windmill Circle. A report detailing that shooting was not immediately available.
Officers were told the man and woman were in a car together, and after turning from Possum Hollow Road onto Cemetery Road, they heard loud pops and ducked down to avoid what sounded like gunshots. While ducking, the car ran off the road, hitting a fence and the van sitting in a nearby yard.
Deputies learned a witness had seen someone standing outside a residence holding something with both hands before the shots were fired, the report said, and a witness saw someone shooting at the car. After the wreck, the man and woman fled the vehicle and ran up the road, deputies noted.