Christopher Antonio Walton Jr., 17, was arrested Thursday by Greenwood police and charged with armed robbery, discharging a firearm into a dwelling and possession of a stolen pistol.
At about 10 p.m. Wednesday, Greenwood police were called to a convenience store on the 1800 block of South Main Street, where a clerk said two younger men had robbed her with guns, according to a report.
The clerk told officers the robbers came in yelling "give me all the money" and waving their guns around. As she tried to get out from behind the counter, one of the men fired his gun, and once she was out from behind the counter one of them ran behind her and hit her in the back of the head with a gun.
She told officers she made it outside and began to cry for help, which is when the robbers fled running down Foundry Road. Surveillance video allowed officers to get a look at the clothes the robbers were wearing, the report said.
A few hours later, at about 1:40 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a call of shots fired on Phoenix Street. No one was hit, the report said, but officers did speak with a woman who said she was in bed when bullets entered her house.