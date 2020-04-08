A day care worker is facing a neglect count after police investigated marks on a 2-year-old child.
Ameia Lucille Caudle, 38, of 103 Vera St., Abbeville, was arrested April 2 and charged with unlawful neglect of a child. She had worked in the child care business for 20 years before her arrest, most recently at Sunshine House’s Grace Street location, and is no longer employed.
Greenwood police officers reported visiting the facility on March 26 after receiving a report that a 2-year-old child had marks on his body after attending the day care for about a week.
His mother told officers when she picked her son up from day care on March 20, staff told her he had fallen. The toddler had a small scratch below his bottom lip and a small bruise on his left side. The staff filled out a report.
After she picked her son up on March 26, the mother noticed marks on his face and near his ear. She returned to the Sunshine House and confronted her son’s teacher, who told her the toddler had tripped. The mom requested video footage from the day care and was told it could take up to 48 hours to receive.
When they got home, the mother saw other marks on her son. He had new marks on his chest, arms and back. Her son was quiet and not acting as he normally does. She asked him what happened, and he said he had been pinched and had his hair pulled. That’s when she contacted law enforcement.
One of the responding officers noted in the incident report that there were scratches on the toddler’s chest and back, and bruising under both eyes as well as on his right earlobe and behind his right ear. There were marks on his head, face, chest, back and arms.
Officers told the mother that if she obtained video footage prior to hearing back from law enforcement to contact them. The officers went to Sunshine House to see if anyone was still there at the time, but the business was closed.
Since Caudle’s arrest, the Sunshine House’s Grace Street location has temporarily closed, but the day care’s other locations remain open. Phone calls for Barbara Richardson, Sunshine House’s chief branding officer, were not immediately returned.
Investigators ask anyone with information about this case to call 864-942-8401 or 888-CRIME-SC, or email tips@greenwoodsc.gov.