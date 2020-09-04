A fire truck was stolen from the Gray Court Fire Department, and Laurens County deputies are seeking help from the public to find it.
A fire rescue truck was taken from the department at some time between 10 p.m. Thursday and 9:30 a.m. Friday. The station is at 52 Dove Road, where county investigators were on scene Friday morning gathering information to help locate the truck, said Laurens County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Courtney Snow.
Anyone with information about this theft or the truck's whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 864-68-CRIME or Laurens County dispatch at 864-984-2523.