A former Laurens County detention officer is under arrest, with state agents alleging he forced a woman to strip and exposed himself to her, according to a warrant.
Phillip Kevin Tollison, 33, was arrested Wednesday and charged with misconduct in office.
Laurens County Sheriff's Office administrative staff were notified Aug. 27 that a former detention officer might have "committed an offense of misconduct in office." A release from SLED said he was arrested "for engaging in behavior that was dishonest and gratuitous by exposing himself to an individual while on duty.
Tollison was served a warrant Wednesday. The case will be prosecuted by the 8th Circuit Solicitor's Office.
"Tollison on one occasion did have the victim strip exposing her naked body, and exposed his penis," the warrant said. "One a separate occasion he had the victim get partially undressed to 'size' for her uniforms. All the incidents took place while he was on duty."
"Sheriff (Don) Reynolds believes that the Laurens County Sheriff's Office is entrusted to protect and serve," the release said. "We will always strive to serve in an ethical and professional manner. SLED's investigation will help to determine the facts and Sheriff Reynolds appreciates their involvement."
Tollison was being held at the Greenwood County Detention Center. A booking photo was not immediately available.