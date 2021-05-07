State investigators arrested a Laurens County man in connection with allegations he sexually assaulted a child for years, according to a warrant.
Leon Symes Deitz, 45, was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct.
A warrant said the sexual battery happened between April 11, 2009 and April 9, 2015 in Clinton. Deitz took off the girl's shorts and underwear, forcing her to have sex with him despite her efforts to push him off and tell him to stop, the warrant said.
"The incidents happened several times a day, starting when the victim was 12 until she was 17 years of age," the warrant said.
A booking photo of Deitz was not immediately available.