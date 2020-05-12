Six people are facing charges in connection with a call about a shooting Tuesday in Laurens County.
Laurens County deputies were called at 6:20 a.m. to investigate a call of someone being shot in the leg on L C Drive. There, deputies spoke with witnesses and learned those involved had driven away, authorities said.
Deputies found the vehicle soon after in Cross Hill and tried to stop it, but the driver led officers on a chase into Newberry and Saluda counties before officers were able to stop the vehicle. Officers arrested Jerry James Brown, 32, of 491 S. Lake Forrest Drive, Cross Hill and Emily Hamilton Nickles, 29, of 843 Bal Harbour Ave., Ware Shoals. Brown was charged with driving under suspension, second offense and failure to stop for blue lights, second offense. Deputies identified Nickles as the aggressor and charged her with high and aggravated assault and battery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
The person who was shot in the leg was taken to an area hospital for treatment, and Public Information Officer Courtney Snow said she was later released from the emergency room.
At the L C Drive residence, deputies arrested the following people as well:
- William Porter Whatley, 69, of 209 L C Drive, Laurens, charged with accessory after the fact of a felony.
- Jesse Lee Harper Jr., 32, of 2409 Ekom Beach Road, Laurens, charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance.
- William Casey Whatley, 31, of 209 L C Drive, Laurens, charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance.
- Katherine Elaine Whatley, 35, of 209 L C Drive, Laurens, charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance.
In the news release, Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds thanked the sheriff's offices from Newberry and Saluda counties and the state Highway Patrol for help in apprehending the suspects. The investigation is ongoing, Reynolds said.