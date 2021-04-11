One man shot another in a Greenwood Burger King parking lot after what Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin described as a "heated argument" Sunday morning.
The shooting happened at about 8:45 a.m., Chaudoin said. The two men began arguing at the Red Carpet Inn at 1215 S.C. Highway 72, then made their way across the street to the parking lot of a Burger King. During the argument, Chaudoin said one of the men pulled out a handgun and shot the other.
The shot man's injuries didn't seem life-threatening to Chaudoin, and he said he was being treated at a hospital.
Police are searching for the shooter, who Chaudoin said officers have identified and are working to meet to take him into custody.
A Burger King employee who declined to be named said he was working when the shooting happened, but he didn't realize at first that he was hearing gunshots. He said every time staff members at the drive-thru window tuned in to the drive-thru speaker, they could hear popping noises.
"I didn't even think about it until one of the employees said something," the employee said.
At the time, he was afraid because he didn't know what the shooter might do next. Police said after the shooting, the suspect — still carrying the handgun — left the area in a vehicle.
