Wednesday's shooting at Hillcrest Condominiums took the life of a Greenwood teen and left three others injured, according to Greenwood County deputies.
A news release sent out Thursday offered a few more details about the shooting that killed 19-year-old Trivoriaye Mandell Alston. Deputies were first called out at about 2:10 p.m. Wednesday to 1522 Parkway Court, Apartment G-4 with reports of one person being shot. While there, officers from the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office and police department investigated, finding one person who said they were shot in the foot and another inside the apartment who had been hit.
Deputies gave the second person first aid to stem their bleeding while EMS arrived, and both were taken to the hospital by EMS, the release said. Deputies later learned of two additional people who had been shot there that had been taken to Self Regional Medical Center's emergency room.
Alston died at about 2:50 p.m. Wednesday at Self, where he was being treated. Officers still don't know the motive for the shooting, and it remains under investigation.
On Wednesday, Greenwood County Sheriff Dennis Kelly said officers had recovered two guns from the scene and were sending them to the State Law Enforcement Division for testing. He said, based on preliminary interviews with witnesses and people in the area, the shooter or shooters came up to the apartment on foot before opening fire.