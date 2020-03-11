A second Northside Middle School student is facing charges this week following a string of bomb threats made at the school.
This comes on the heels of an arrest Tuesday following a threat that put the school on lockout that morning. The lockout was lifted about a half-hour after the threat was discovered, and a 12-year-old student was charged in connection with it.
On Wednesday, a 13-year-old student was charged in connection with an earlier threat, said Sgt. Jeff Graham with the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office. Both students were charged under state law which says it is unlawful for a student to make threats to take life or inflict harm on another using any form of communication.
The earlier bomb threat was made March 2, and was written on a wall in the girls' bathroom, said Greenwood County School District 50 representative Johnathan Graves. Following any threats, Graves said district and school officials remain in constant contact with law enforcement to help in their investigation. He said both students will also be disciplined according to the district's Student Rights and Responsibilities handbook.
Graves said school officials have been looking at ways to more quickly and effectively address threats, but for now they're staying vigilant and treating any conveyed threat as if it were serious.