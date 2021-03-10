An Edgefield man is facing a DUI charge after the logging truck he was driving Wednesday morning overturned in Greenwood County, according to officials.
The wreck happened at about 8:50 a.m. on Scotch Cross Road East, about four miles west of Ninety Six, state Highway Patrol Master Trooper Gary Miller said. The driver was steering a 2016 Western Star logging truck and trailer north along the road when the truck ran off the right side of the road and overturned.
Miller said the driver wasn’t wearing a seat belt and was injured and trapped in the truck. He was flown to a Greenville hospital for treatment of his injuries.
David Faye, 59, of Edgefield was the driver, and Miller said he’s being charged with driving under the influence and a seat belt violation.