An Abbeville County man is facing charges following a fatal hit-and-run wreck Thursday night.
At about 4:30 p.m. Friday, the state Highway Patrol announced troopers had arrested Daniel Weichmann, 25, of Abbeville County in connection with the wreck, and charged him with felony driving under the influence involving death and leaving the scene of an accident involving death.
Weichmann was westbound Thursday night along S.C. Highway 20 in a 2001 Ford pickup truck when, at about 5:50 p.m., he crossed the centerline and struck a motorcycle head-on, Master Trooper Gary Miller said. Weichmann was alone in the truck, and while he was injured he wasn't taken by EMS to get treatment at a hospital.
The motorcycle's rider, 67-year-old John Hall, was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene of the wreck. Hall was wearing a helmet. Miller said Weichmann left the scene of the wreck, but later returned.
A booking photo of Weichmann was not immediately available.