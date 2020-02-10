During a recent trip to Trenton Correctional Institution, four people from Gaffney found themselves as more than just visitors to the prison after authorities reported finding marijuana.
On Feb. 3, state Department of Corrections officers arrested:
- Shaquita Deshanate Wyquisha Holmes, 25, of 107 Riverbrook Drive
- Antonio Demonqual Hargrove Sr., 32, of 100 Redwood Circle
- Larikus Rashad Holmes, 28, of 106 Creek View Lane
- Veronica Denise Guyton, 46, of 209 Ninth St.
Each was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and released on a $3,000 personal recognizance bond.
According to warrants, each had in their "constructive possession four plastic bags containing a green leafy material believed to be marijuana. The bags were packaged for individual sale, and a scale was present with the bags of marijuana." The number of bags was amended to five on the warrant for Holmes.
The medium-security prison in Edgefield County houses more than 400 male inmates.