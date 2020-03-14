A correctional officer has been accused of giving snacks and nude images to an inmate at McCormick Correctional Institution, prison officials said.
South Carolina Department of Corrections Police Services arrested 23-year-old Breanna Alexandria Rouse, of 25 Glanton Drive, Edgefield, on Saturday and charged her with furnishing a prisoner with contraband and misconduct in office.
Warrants said she "did willfully, knowingly and unlawfully furnish Jolly Rancher candies, sunflower seeds and nude photographs to an inmate." The documents also said she exchanged nude images of herself by cellphone, even though inmates aren't allowed to have such devices.
The actions happened from Jan. 6 through Thursday. A release said she will be fired.
Magistrate Patty L. Smith set a personal recognizance bond at the request of the arresting officer, according to the public index.
McCormick Correctional, at 386 Redemption Way in McCormick, is a maximum-security prison that houses more than 900 male inmates.