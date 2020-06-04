Seniors seeking affordable prescriptions aren't the only ones who receive drugs by mail — except it's illegal when someone sends drugs to prison.
Prison officials say 33-year-old Melanie Lace Rader, of Rock Hill, mailed drugs to two inmates at McCormick Correctional Institution. She was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of illegal drugs with intent to distribute and introducing contraband into a prison, according to warrants released Thursday.
Investigators allege she mailed 58 grams of methamphetamine and 44.5 grams of a green leafy substance in multiple packages to two McCormick inmates.
Rader's boyfriend, 34-year-old Bryan Christian Gamble, was arrested last month in connection with the monthslong investigation and charged with possession of methamphetamine. Rader was also arrested at the time and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of hashish with intent to distribute and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.
"A search of Rader’s Rock Hill residence found other drugs packaged in small amounts, including 7.5 grams of meth packaged in 15 duct-tape bundles; 23.4 grams of hashish packed in one bundle; and 1.6 grams of cocaine packaged in one bundle. Inside the cocaine bundle were eight smaller packages each containing .2 grams of cocaine labeled 'venom,'" the state Department of Corrections said Thursday in a news release.
The York County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation and the arrests.