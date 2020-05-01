S.C. Department of Corrections

A correctional officer from Honea Path is facing charges she provided nude photographs to an inmate, along with contraband, according to warrants.

On Jan. 1 and again on Wednesday, Kashaila Danei Hawthorne, a correctional officer working at Perry Correctional Institution, furnished food items and nude photographs to an incarcerated inmate, a warrant said.

Hawthorne, 28, was charged with providing contraband to a prisoner and misconduct in office. She was fired after her arrest.

