A correctional officer from Honea Path is facing charges she provided nude photographs to an inmate, along with contraband, according to warrants.
On Jan. 1 and again on Wednesday, Kashaila Danei Hawthorne, a correctional officer working at Perry Correctional Institution, furnished food items and nude photographs to an incarcerated inmate, a warrant said.
Hawthorne, 28, was charged with providing contraband to a prisoner and misconduct in office. She was fired after her arrest.
A booking photo of Hawthorne was not made available.